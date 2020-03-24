AG's office files criminal charges on Macomb County prosecutor

The attorney general's office says criminal charges are expected in an investigation of how the Macomb County prosecutor spent money.

Prosecutor Eric Smith has denied wrongdoing.

State police searched his home last spring and removed a surveillance camera and other items as part of the probe.

Boxes have been seized from his office in Mount Clemens. Kelly Rossman-McKinney is a spokeswoman for Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Rossman-McKinney says investigators "expect to file charges shortly."

