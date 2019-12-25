AG says she is still pursuing investigation into MSU

Attorney General Dana Nessel has released a statement that a comment by her communications director about the investigation into MSU was misleading.

Earlier this week a spokeswoman for Nessel said that the probe is suspended unless the school releases privileged documents or former interim president John Engler agrees to an interview.

Nessel clarified that the Attorney Generals Office is committed to following through on the investigation into who knew what regarding Larry Nassar's years of abuse at MSU.

"Our department has continued to make it clear - over and over again - that we are at an impasse with MSU as we continue to seek release of more than 6,000 documents the university continues to withhold from our office," Nessel said. "It remains unclear how anyone at MSU - including trustees - can say with certainty that the information contained in those documents is not relevant to our investigation. In fact, the depth and breadth the university has gone to in withholding those documents only increases our fervor to obtain them."

Nessel said that despite the delay on the investigation, she is continuing to pursue MSU's role in Nassar's abuse.

"The report issued by this department last year was incomplete; we are committed to pursuing the answers to the questions left unanswered in that report," Nessel said.

