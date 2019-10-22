AG joins antitrust investigation

Attorney General Dana Nessel is joining a bi-partisan antitrust investigation into Facebook.

In a statement released on Tuesday, she says "Facebook has played a major role in shaping our global online economy as one of the largest social media platforms in the world. It is illegal for a business to use its market power to engage in anti-competitive conduct in and effort to achieve or maintain a monopoly."

The goal of the investigation is to make sure Michigan resident's personal data isn't being used for to control social media and advertising markets.

Nessel joins the Attorneys General of Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, Wisconsin, Wyoming, and the territory of Guam, in addition to a number of other states that cannot confirm their participation in the investigation.

