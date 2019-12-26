AG files lawsuit against Hillsdale County puppy mill operator

As part of her promise to crack down on puppy mills, Attorney General Dana Nessel has filed a lawsuit against a Hillsdale County puppy mill operator Thursday.

The Attorney General's Office says the lawsuit follows an investigation into Paul Steury, after allegations surfaced that he was running an inhumane and unsanitary puppy peddling operation.

The Attorney General (AG) learned of Steury’s operation through complaints referred to her department by Monroe County Animal Control and the Humane Society of the United States.

The complaints alleged that Steury was selling sick puppies and adult dogs and providing false documentation of the breed, age, health, and vaccination histories.

The AG alleges Steury engaged in several unfair and deceptive trade practices.

The AG's inquiry also revealed that while being questioned, Steury admitted to killing at least six young dogs because he couldn't sell them.

The AG says the Michigan Humane Society has worked closely with the Department throughout the investigation, recently recovering more than 33 dogs from Steury.

The dogs have undergone medical and behavioral evaluations to determine the placement that is best for each animal and the Michigan Humane Society has already been able to place the majority of dogs into loving homes.

