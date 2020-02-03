AG announces settlement filing in PFAS lawsuit

A major footwear manufacturer wants to settle its PFAS lawsuit with the state of Michigan.

Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Monday the filing of a settlement document in a case against Wolverine Worldwide Inc.

The company, based in Rockford, Michigan, was sued by the state and Plainfield and Algoma townships in January 2018 for contaminating residential drinking water wells and the environment with PFAS compounds.

The AG and the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy have scheduled a public comment session to hear residents' input on the proposal.

The forum will be held at Rockford High School, 4100 Kroes St., Rockford MI, on Feb. 10 from 6:30-8 p.m.

A summary of the settlement will be given followed by an opportunity for the public to submit comments.

