AG, Police warn of new scam to watch out for

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel along with Michigan State Police are warning Michiganders about scammers pretending to be health officials.

“If you are ever asked by an unsolicited caller to give out personal information, don’t do it,” Nessel said. “Hang up the phone immediately and report anything that you suspect might be a scam to our office.”

They say the scammers are posing as health and human services officials trying to steal personal information and its been happening across the state.

They are using a practice called "spoofing" which allows phone calls to look like they are coming from real department phone numbers.

The MDHHS director says the department does not call clients for personal information.

“MDHHS does not call clients and ask for detailed personal information over the phone,” said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. “At most a department caseworker would ask for a date of birth or the last four digits of your Social Security number. If you have any doubts, ask to call the worker back and use the local office switchboard to connect.”

The Michigan State Police offers tips on how to avoid becoming a scam victim:

• Never give personal information to an unknown caller;

• Do not respond to unsolicited emails from an unknown sender;

• Confirm the identity of a contact by independently speaking with the identified source (your bank, credit card company, government agency, etc.);

• Use a reliable source to confirm the contact’s phone number or email; and

• Report any suspicious contacts to police.

Those who wish to make a report about scam calls can do so by contacting the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division. A complaint can be filed online or by calling 877-765-8388.

