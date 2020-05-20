AG Nessel sends letter to Trump asking him to wear facial coverage during Ford Visit

President Donald Trump is set to visit a Ford Motor Company plant in Michigan. Just ahead of his tour, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel sent an open letter asking that he respect the hard work and safety of Ford's automakers by wearing a face covering during the visit.

In the letter, Nessel says, "I ask that while you are on tour you respect the great efforts of the men and women at Ford - and across the state - by wearing a facial covering."

The letter goes on to say, "It is not just the policy of Ford, by virtue of the Governor's Executive Orders. It is currently the law of the State. Michigan has been hit especially hard by the virus, with more than 50,000 confirmed cases and 5,000 deaths. Therefore, we must all do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19. Anyone who has potentially been recently exposed, including the President of the United States, has not only a legal responsibility, but also a social and moral responsibility, to take reasonable precautions to prevent further spread of the virus."

There has been no comment from President Trump about Nessel's request.

