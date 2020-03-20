AG Nessel says her email has been hacked

While trying to catch scams herself, the attorney general has become a victim of you.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel tweeted Friday morning that her email has been hacked.

"The best way to start your day as AG during a crisis is to find out your email has been hacked and everyone on your staff has been asked to send you gift cards they must purchase on eBay. Good way to see who my most dedicated staffers are and who needs more training on scams," Nessel tweeted.

On Thursday, the attorney general sent out an alert about scammers spoofing health department phone numbers.

Her office said scammers are spoofing phone numbers of a least one local public health department and calling residents to offer medication while asking for Medicaid and Medicare numbers for billing reasons, and as a result, the health department phone lines are getting backed up which is delaying official business related to the coronavirus.

“Scammers will not hesitate to gain access to your private information, and false promises of medications will not be fulfilled,” Nessel said. “As a result of this scam, the number of calls to local public health departments are also hindering their ability to respond to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Never provide any personal information over the phone unless you have first independently confirmed who you are talking to.”

In addition to that, her office has issued multiple cease and desist orders to businesses who are price-gouging during the coronavirus pandemic, including Menards.

The best way to start your day as AG during a crisis is to find out your email has been hacked and everyone on your staff has been asked to send you gift cards they must purchase on eBay. Good way to see who my most dedicated staffers are and who needs more training on scams. — Dana Nessel (@dananessel) March 20, 2020

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.