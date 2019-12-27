A.G. Nessel releases update on clergy abuse investigation

Michigan's Attorney General, Dana Nessel, sent out a year-end report on the clergy abuse investigation.

“Our office has made considerable progress in this investigation,” Nessel said. “I am extremely proud of the work we have completed so far and am confident our office will continue to investigate these cases as thoroughly as possible to provide justice for victims. We fully expect several more charges will be announced— some as early as January.”

Nessel's administration took over the investigation from former Attorney General Bill Schuette after she won the election for AG.

The review has shown that over 640 tips have come in regarding the investigation, and based on the review of only three dioceses to date, from Marquette, Gaylord, and Grand Rapids, there have been 270 priests named as abusers and 552 victims identified, according to the release.

Nessel believes that there will be thousands of victims when the investigation is over.

Here are the numbers so far:

130 cases being investigated or reviewed for potential charges.

Of those cases, around 50 cases have been closed based on the Statute of Limitations or the deaths of the priests involved; 45 cases are actively being investigated; 25 cases have been referred back to the Diocese for other action.

7 cases have been charged to date with more to follow after the first of the year. Of these seven cases, two priests— Patrick Casey and Brian Stanley— have already pleaded guilty.

43 law enforcement officers and officials dedicated 664 hours to training in sexual assault investigations to provide comprehensive assistance to victims in the future.

The Department of the Attorney General seized 1.5 million paper documents and 3.5 million electronic documents through search warrants executed in October 2018.

32 volunteers have since dedicated 1,400 hours – solely on nights and weekends – to evaluate this evidence.

To aid with the review of this evidence, $345,000 has been spent on managing the electronic documents.

The review also included an update of seven priests that have already been charged:

• Joseph Baker – Trial begins February 20, 2020 in Wayne County Circuit Court. The Defendant is out on bond with a tether.

• Patrick Casey – Pleaded guilty to aggravated assault on October 8, 2019. Sentenced November 20, 2019 to 45 days in jail, one year of probation and is required to attend sex offender counseling.

• Timothy Crowley – The case was dismissed in Washtenaw County District Court. The Department of Attorney General filed an appeal December 10, 2019.

• Vincent DeLorenzo – This case has been reassigned to Judge Christopher Odette. A preliminary exam is yet to be scheduled in Genesee County District Court. Defendant is out on bond.

• Neil Kalina – A preliminary exam has now been adjourned until January 28, 2020 at 1:30 PM in Macomb County District Court. Bond was reduced by 50 percent by Judge Douglas Shepherd to $50,000 cash surety or 10 percent, with a tether. The defendant remains in Macomb County Jail.

• Brian Stanley – Pleaded guilty to one felony count of Attempted False Imprisonment; faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison. Sentencing is scheduled for January 27, 2020.

• Jacob Vellian – Status unchanged.

