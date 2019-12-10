Nessel attends nationwide AG conference

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is joining more than 45 attorney's general from across the United States in Washington, D.C. this week.

The gathering is an annual forum for the National Association of Attorneys General, where the focus is on tackling issues impacting each of their states.

One issue that is of particular interest to Nessel is robo calls. She said in the last year, there were 1.2 billion robo calls made to Michigan residents.

Nessel hopes help from other states and agencies can make a difference.

"We have teamed up with attorneys general around the country, we have teamed up with the Better Business Bureau and the FTC and the FCC and various other partners, and we are going to tackle this issue head on. Even if we can't totally eliminate robocalling, hopefully we can significantly reduce the numbers," Nessel said

Elder abuse is another top issue that will be discussed by Nessel at this week's conference. Nessel recently enacted an Elder Abuse Task Force in the state of Michigan in partnership with the Michigan Supreme Court.

