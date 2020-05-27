AG Nessel files lawsuit challenging roll back of the national Clean Car Standards

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined a coalition in filing a lawsuit challenging the Trump administration's final rule that rolls back the national Clean Car Standards. The previous standards required appropriate and feasible improvements in fuel economy and reductions in greenhouse gas emissions from passenger cars and light trucks.

Since their introduction in 2010, these standards have saved consumers money while also reducing harmful emissions.

In the lawsuit, the coalition argues that the final rule unlawfully violates the Clean Air Act, the Energy Policy and Conservation Act, and the Administrative Procedure act.

"The Trump administration touted the SAFE Vehicles Rule as giving the American people better access to safer, more affordable vehicles that are cleaner for the environment," said Nessel. "But it does none of these things. Instead, this rule sabotages investment in technology that is better for the environment and slashes incentives to increase fuel efficiency which is better for drivers."

In 2019, 17 percent of all U.S. vehicle production and 11 percent of North American vehicle production occurred in Michigan, according to the Detroit Regional Chamber. The state is also home to 72 percent - or $14 billion - of the nation's business-funded automotive research development.

In the lawsuit, the coalition argues that the Trump administration's rollback of the national Clean Car Standards is unlawful because, among other things:

-The EPA and NHTSA’s rollbacks violate the statutory text and congressional mandates they are bound by; and

-The EPA and NHTSA improperly and unlawfully relied on an analysis riddled with errors, omissions and unfounded assumptions in an attempt to justify their desired result.

Nessel joins the attorneys general in states such as California, Colorado, Delaware, District of Columbia, Minnesota and New York among others.

