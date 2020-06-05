AG Nessel creates unemployment fraud task force

Attorney General Dana Nessel announced the creation of a unemployment insurance task force focused on investigating and punishing fraud in the unemployment insurance program. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many more people and families have had to rely on unemployment for their income, creating opportunities for frauds to exploit the system. The Task Force is intended to criminally punish those who try to take advantage of the unemployment system that so many rely on.

In addition to the Attorney General, the other agencies participating in the task force include:

-The Michigan State Police

-The U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General

-The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity

-The Michigan Department of Management and Budget

-The Michigan Department of Treasury

"I'm proud to partner with the professionals from these other agencies to address this significant problem," Nessel said. "To steal money from this program intended to support households during a major global crisis is beyond reprehensible."

According to Nessel, the Task Force will use all available tools under Michigan law to trace back computer IP addresses and utilize financial records to identify and prosecute fraudsters.

"As part of the task force, my department's number one priority is to weed out criminals and pay legitimate Michigan claimants, so vulnerable workers continue to get the benefits they deserve," said LEO Director Jeff Donofrio. "We look forward to working closely with our state and federal partners to protect Michiganders and prevent unemployment fraud."

Those who wish to report fraud in the unemployment insurance program should do so by visiting the UIA website and click on the Report Fraud Now button.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.