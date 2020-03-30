AG Nessel counters DTE's gas rate increase request

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has countered DTE's request for a gas rate increase, according to a statement from her office.

Last week, Nessel filed testimony in DTE Energy's rate case in front of the Michigan Public Service Commission arguing that the company's requested $204 million increase, which would increase the bill for residential customers by more than 8%, is "excessive and unreasonable," according to her office.

“My office is tasked with making sure all utility rate increase requests are just and reasonable, based on a host of factors,” Nessel said. “While I certainly appreciate the need to continue to improve natural gas infrastructure in the state to ensure our supply is safe and reliable, that must be balanced against the ever-present affordability concerns that confront many Michigan households and businesses. My testimony in this case appropriately balances those concerns and offers a reasonable resolution for all ratepayers.”

The attorney general's office said the request to raise customer rates was filed back in November of 2019. Nessel's testimony argues that the company should receive no more than a $65.5 million annual increase and should distribute those costs so that all customers are paying their fair share, her office said.

Nessel's testimony aims to provide DTE with necessary funding for infrastructure upgrades in addition to making sure any rate increase remains manageable for customers, according to the news release.

The attorney general's office said DTE provides natural gas to 1.3 million customers across the state and electricity to about 2.2 million customers in southeast Michigan.

To view the attorney general's full testimony, click here.

