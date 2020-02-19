AG Nessel, EGLE director support Wolverine Worldwide Settlement

U.S. District Court Judge Janet T. Neff has approved the proposed settlement in a lawsuit against Wolverine Worlwide Inc. for contaminating drinking water wells and the environment in North Kent County with PFAS compounds, according to a statement released by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office.

“I am pleased that the Court acted so quickly to enter the Consent Decree – this enables a push for construction to begin this spring to bring relief to residents of North Kent County most heavily impacted by PFAS contamination from Wolverine,” said Nessel. “At the public comment session I hosted in Rockford last week, residents made clear that getting work started to address the threats posed by PFAS contamination – real, tangible action – was the top priority. This settlement does that.”

The Director of the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE) Liesl Clark said the settlement matters.

“This settlement is an important step forward in addressing PFAS contamination. EGLE will continue to be present and involved in North Kent County to ensure that Wolverine continues to address the human and environmental impacts from its PFAS contamination in the North Kent Study Area as required by the Decree. EGLE will also continue to investigate PFAS contamination outside the North Kent Study Area and will continue to push liable parties, when they are identified, to comply with State and Federal environmental laws.”

The proposed settlement requires Wolverine Worldwide Inc. "to pay $69.5 million to extend municipal water to approximately 1,000 homes," according to Nessel's office. In addition, the company must also continue to operate and maintain drinking water filters in the North Kent County Study Area where PFOA and PFOS concentrations exceed 10 ppt, according to the statement.

The company must also continue to sample residential drinking water, the statement said.

The statement says the settlement also requires Wolverine to complete the following among other actions:

• conduct groundwater investigations to monitor contamination in the area;

• investigate and address PFAS contamination entering surface waters; and

• undertake response activities at the House Street Disposal Site and Wolverine’s Tannery to control these source areas.

Wolverine Worldwide Inc. will be supervised by EGLE.

To read the court's full order, click here.

To read the Consent Decree, click here.

