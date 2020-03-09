AG Nessel joins coalition in support of abortion rights

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is showing her support for abortion rights.

Nessel's office said the attorney general recently joined a coalition of attorneys general in filing a brief "supporting a woman's right to safe, legal abortion care in Preterm-Cleveland, et al. v. Himes."

The attorney general's office said the case involves an Ohio law that criminalizes abortion before viability based on a woman's reason for wanting an abortion, which conflicts with the U.S. Supreme Court precedent set in Roe. v. Wade.

Back in December of 2017, Ohio passed a law that criminalizes abortion in certain cases at all stages of pregnancy, according to Nessel's office. Medical facility Preterm-Cleveland challenged the constitutionality of the law and blocked its enforcement, according to the attorney general's office.

The state of Ohio appealed the decision, according to Nessel's office.

In the brief, the coalition restates its support for Preterm-Cleveland, saying the law "is incompatible with the precedent set forth by Roe v. Wade."

“This law is part of a concerted effort to overturn Roe v. Wade and to take states – including Michigan – back to the dark ages where women were forced to resort to back-alley abortions for fear of criminal prosecution,” Nessel said. “Women should have access to abortion services, no matter what state they live in. I will always fight for women’s reproductive rights.”

