AG Nessel: scammers spoofing health department phone numbers

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel is warning residents once again about scammers.

Her office said scammers are spoofing phone numbers of a least one local public health department and calling residents to offer medication while asking for Medicaid and Medicare numbers for billing reasons.

The attorney general's office said as a result calls are coming into the health department, jamming up phone lines and delaying official business related to the coronavirus.

Nessel's office said reports have been focused on the Ionia County Health Department.

“Scammers will not hesitate to gain access to your private information, and false promises of medications will not be fulfilled,” Nessel said. “As a result of this scam, the number of calls to local public health departments are also hindering their ability to respond to the current COVID-19 pandemic. Never provide any personal information over the phone unless you have first independently confirmed who you are talking to.”

Nessel's office said in order to seem more official, scammers will use the process of "spoofing," which is when a call appears to be coming from a legitimate government phone number.

Her office said anyone who receives a call they suspect to be a scam should hang up.

In addition, the attorney general's office said residents should also be aware of online coronavirus scams that are selling bogus products and giving false information.

To view the consumer alert issued by Nessel, click here.

You can report a scam by filing a complaint, here, or calling 877-765-8388.

