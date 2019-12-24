AG: Investigation into clergy abuse reveals 270 priests and 552 victims

Attorney General Dana Nessel covered a variety of topics at a press conference on Monday.

She talked about her plan of action against opioid distributors, but she also mentioned the ongoing investigation into sexual abuse by Catholic Priests.

Nessel said the probe into the abuse will take longer than the two years she estimated and citing millions of documents left to review.

The investigation so far has resulted in seven people being charged and two convictions.

Nessel said investigators have identified 270 priests who were abusive and 552 victims.

Of 130 cases reviewed for potential charges, about 50 were closed due to the statute of limitations or because the priests are dead.

There are 45 current investigations, she said.

New charges against two priests will be announced in January, she said.

“Quite honestly we need more funding if we’re going to get through it at a quicker pace,” Nessel said.

