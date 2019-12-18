AG Dana Nessel's lawsuit with drug companies

The State of Michigan is suing big-name drug companies for contributing to the opioid epidemic in Michigan.

Michigan is the first state to file a lawsuit against a drug company under a state drug dealer law.

There are four companies named in the lawsuit: AmerisourceBergen, Walgreens, CardinalHealth, and McKessen.

Attorney General Dana Nessel said these drug companies prescribe more opioids than what were necessary.

But, drug company AmerisourceBergen said they only fill prescriptions that are written by doctors.

Last year it cost the state 110 million dollars to treat opioid overdoses.

In 2017 there were two thousand drug overdose deaths.

Existing laws make it difficult to hold drug companies accountable.

Nessel said this suit could cost billions of dollars.

She said, "These companies had all the tools available to identify and to report suspicious prescribing and dispensing and yet they showed a blatant disregard for their regulatory obligations."

If the state was to win the lawsuit, the money the state would gain from the suit would be poured back into communities that struggle with opioid addiction.

Governor Whitmers administration said they hope to cut the number of opioid-related overdoses and deaths in half over the next five years.

