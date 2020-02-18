AG Dana Nessel urges federal court to uphold orders support clean energy

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined five other attorneys general and the California Air Resources Board to urge the federal appeals court to uphold orders for clean energy, according to the attorney general's office.

The orders come from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) and would allow energy storage resources to "fully participate and compete in the wholesale energy market, aiding state in their transitions to cleaner, more reliable and more resilient power systems," according to the Nessel's office.

“By facilitating the transition to cleaner energy, storage resources can help us address the climate crisis and improve air quality,” said Nessel. “For this reason, I have joined with my colleagues and the California Air Resources Board in filing this brief.”

Consumers Energy's Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) includes a reliance battery storage to help integrate renewable power, the office said.

By relying on the battery storage, the plan should eliminate coal-fired power plants completely by 2040 and decrease carbon emissions from power plants by 90%, according to the statement.

To read the brief filed in the U.S. Court of Appeals, click here.

