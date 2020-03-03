AG Dana Nessel to hold "Scam Jam"

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel will be hosting her first "AG Scam Jam" this week.

The event will be a town hall focused on consumer protection.

Nessel's office said the event is being held to celebrate the importance of National Consumer Protection Week, which aims to help people make informed decisions about money.

The jam(just ask me) gives an opportunity for people to ask the attorney general questions and allows Nessel to inform the public on what specifically her office can and cannot do in consumer protection enforcement, according to Nessel's office.

Her office said she will discuss common scams and advice on how to avoid them in addition to speaking about the different resources the Michigan Department of Attorney General provides and give a break down of the consumer complaint process.

“I am thrilled my office has put together this event as an opportunity for me to hear from and speak directly to the community—to not only hear about the scams they’ve encountered, but to also share the host of resources our office has to offer in consumer protection enforcement,” said Nessel. “This event is open to all ages because bad actors stop at nothing and no one when attempting to get our personal information. Thanks to East Lansing Mayor Pro Tem Aaron Stephens and the East Lansing Public Library for sharing in our commitment to ensure Michigan residents are equipped to fight back.”

The event will be held Wednesday, March 4 at the East Lansing Public Library from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.