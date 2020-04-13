AG Dana Nessel joins coalition defending Affordable Care Act birth control coverage

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a coalition of 21 other attorneys general working to defend contraceptive coverage, according to a release sent to News 10.

Nessel's office said the brief was filed in the United States Supreme Court supporting Pennsylvania in its case defending contraceptive coverage and counseling mandated under the Affordable Care Act.

Nessel's office said in the brief, the attorney generals explain that states have an interest in safeguarding the ACA's birth control coverage requirement, which has benefited more than 62 million women across the country.

The coalition argues that access to affordable birth control is critical to the health, well-being and economic security of the states' residents, the attorney general's office said.

"For millions of women across this country, contraception is a critical part of their health care,” Nessel said. “The Affordable Care Act provides for this preventative care, and employers shouldn’t get to substitute their interests in place of a doctor’s professional judgment. The federal government should look for ways to support and promote women, not create barriers that affect a woman’s health and well-being.”

Back in 2017 and 2018, the Trump administration issued rules that allowed employers to deny birth control coverage to their employees based on religious or moral objections, the attorney general's office said.

In the brief, the attorneys general argue that tens of thousands of women will lose their cost-free contraceptive coverage if employers are allowed to exempt themselves from the ACA requirement and the loos could result in a reliance on state-funded programs that could increase states' cost associated with the provision of reproductive health care and would likely lead to an increase in unintended pregnancies.

To view the brief, click here.

