AG Dana Nessel against 3D-printed guns

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has joined a coalition of 21 attorneys general that is challenging the Trump administration's latest effort to allow 3D-printed guns, according to a statement from her office.

Trump's administration would allow the 3D-printed files to be released on the internet and would allow "plug-and-play access to 3D-printed unregistered, untraceable firearms that can also be very difficult to detect, even with a metal detector," according to the statement from Nessel's office.

Guns that are difficult to detect are referred to as 'ghost guns," the statement said.

The lawsuit against the Trump administration was filed Thursday by the coalition in Seattle in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, the statement says.

“Allowing instructions for building unregistered and untraceable weapons on the internet is reckless,” Nessel said. “If access to these so-called ‘ghost guns’ becomes available to essentially anyone with a computer, the U.S. risks opening itself up to the possibility of widescale harm. We must act sensibly and responsibly, and that means opposing this administration’s illogical attempt to subject Michigan residents and other Americans to the wills of terrorists and extremists.”

A federal judge struck down prior attempts of Trump's administration to allow the release of gun files. After that, the administration established formal rules for the 3D-printed guns, but the attorneys general filed their lawsuit immediately after the rules were finalized arguing that the rules are unlawful for many of the same reasons as the previous attempt, according to the statement.

In the rules, the Trump administration acknowledges the dangers involved by the distribution of 3D- printed gun files, "Such items could be easily used in the proliferation of conventional weapons, the acquisition of destabilizing numbers of such weapons, or for acts of terrorism. … the potential for the ease of access to the software and technology, undetectable means of production, and potential to inflict harm on U.S. persons and allies abroad present a grave concern for the United States," according to the statement.

Nineteen states and the District of Columbia are participating with Michigan in the lawsuit.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.