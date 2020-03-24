AG: Call local law enforcement over Executive Order complaints

The Michigan Attorney General's Office is asking those with questions about Governor Gretchen Whitmer's Coronavirus Executive Orders, to call their local law enforcement instead.

The AG's Office says their Consumer Protection Hotline has been overwhelmed with complaints related to the Governor's Stay Home, Stay Safe order.

The hotline is designed to protect consumers from unfair, deceptive and fraudulent business practices.

The AG's Office says the department's main focus is on cracking down on price-gouging and scams related to the Coronavirus. All other complaints about violations to the Governor's Executive Orders should be referred to local police departments.

Those who fail to comply with the Governor's Executive Orders could face a $500 fine and/or 90 days in jail for each violation.

