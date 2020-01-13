AG Barr speaks on Soleimani strike

Attorney General William Barr said President Donald Trump's order to kill Iranian General Qasem Soleimani was a "legitimate act of self-defense," during a news conference held Monday.

When he was asked about whether there was intelligence that Soleimani was planning an imminent attack on Americans, Barr said he believed there was. He said he doesn't think imminence was a requirement for the strike.

The AG also said he and FBI Director Christopher Wray are discussing a change to the way counter-intelligence investigations of presidential campaigns would be handled in the future.

"The Department of Justice was consulted and frankly I don't think it was a close... a close call. I believe the president clearly had the authority to act as he did on numerous different bases," Barr said. So this was a legitimate act of self-defense because it disrupted on-going attacks that were being conducted, a campaign against the Americans, and it re-established deterrents. It responded to attacks that had been already committed."

