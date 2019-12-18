AG Barr announces federal crime investigation

Attorney General William Barr was in Michigan Tuesday to talk about a new initiative to keep U.S. cities safer.

Operation Relentless Pursuit, launched by the Justice Department, is focused on driving down crime in seven of the country's most violent cities including the city of Detroit.

"First we're going to be increasing federal agents, analysts, and equipment into initially a group of seven cities throughout the country," Barr said. "And second, we're going to provide substantial resources to state and local law enforcement.

The six other cities where Barr said he will intensify federal law enforcement resources to combat the violent crime problem are Albuquerque, Baltimore, Cleveland Kansas City, Memphis and Milwaukee, according to a news release.

“Americans deserve to live in safety,” said Barr. “And while nationwide violent crime rates are down, many cities continue to see levels of extraordinary violence. Operation Relentless Pursuit seeks to ensure that no American city is excluded from the peace and security felt by the majority of Americans, while also supporting those who serve and protect in these communities with the resources, training, and equipment they need to stay safe.”

Barr was joined in Detroit by the Acting Director Regina Lombardo, of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Acting Administrator Uttam Dhillon, of the Drug Enforcement Administration, FBI Director Christopher A. Wray and U.S. Marshals Service Director Donald W. Washington, according to the release.

