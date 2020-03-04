Breastfeeding could reduce childhood ailments

A new study suggests exclusive breastfeeding may lower the risk of childhood allergies and asthma.

Researchers tracked nearly 12-hundred mother-infant pairs for six years.

Babies who were exclusively breastfed for three months were 23% less likely to develop respiratory allergies.

They also had a 34% reduced risk of asthma, but only if they had no family history.

The study was led by researchers at University of Maryland and published in Acta Paediatrica.

