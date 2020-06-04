ACLU sues over police force on protesters near White House

The American Civil Liberties Union has sued the Trump administration, alleging officials violated the civil rights of protesters who were forcefully removed from a park near the White House by police using chemical agents before President Donald Trump walked to a nearby church to take a photo.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday. It argues that Trump, Attorney General William Barr and other officials “unlawfully conspired to violate” the protesters’ rights when clearing Lafayette Park on Monday.

Barr has defended the decision to forcefully remove peaceful protesters, saying it was necessary to protect officers and federal property.

