ACLU sends letter calling on police to not bring charges against protesters

As protests continue across the State of Michigan, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) is calling for police throughout the state not to bring charges against demonstrators.

In a post on the ACLU's twitter page, the group says now is the time for healing which can begin by law enforcement showing their commitment to address the injustices the protests have highlighted.

The ACLU's letter was sent to police chiefs in Grand Rapids, Kalamazoo, Detroit, and Lansing.

A letter was also sent to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

