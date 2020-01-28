ACLU addresses Jackson Police Chief one year after fatal shooting

The American Civil Liberties Union is asking Jackson City Police to change foot pursuit policies one year after a man was fatally shot during a police pursuit.

Its been one year since 29-year-old Joey Ramirez was shot and killed by three Jackson police officers.

While the shooting was ruled justified by the Jackson County Prosecutor, the American Civil Liberties Union said in a letter to Jackson Chief of Police Elmer Hitt and Jackson County Sheriff Steven Rand that foot pursuit polices should be reviewed and changed.

The ACLU recommended multiple changes in the foot pursuit policies and training of law enforcement.

ACLU recommends not pursuing in a foot chase, waiting until the situation is less tense and finding an alternate way to apprehend a suspect.

"Mr. Ramirez's name was already known to the officers. Likewise, if his address was not already known to them it could possibly have been obtained from the young woman who made the emergency call," ACLU said. "We can't know for certain, but a standard unannounced pre-dawn arrest at Mr. Ramirez's residence may have created less of a chance of a violent conflict."

The night of the shooting police responded to a 911 call from a woman saying a man she knew was outside her door and was known to have a gun.

When police arrived on the scene Ramirez ran through the complex, police chased after him. One officer was able to track Ramirez outside one of the buildings and they exchanged gunfire.

"We can only speculate about whether there would have been a different outcome if instead a trained negotiator had been present on the scene who might have addressed Mr. Ramirez in a calm, reassuring tone," ACLU said.

In letter concludes by saying the reason Ramirez's killing is of such concern is because "the death of a person of color at the hands of law enforcement inevitably creates a high risk of social and racial tensions."

News 10 spoke to Chief Hitt about the letter, which he says is a good interaction between the police and ACLU.

"This is positive communication, they're reviewing and recommending changes," Hitt said. "It prompts us to look at procedures."

Hitt said he is willing to review current procedures and see if there are new ways to do things better. He said it's not an overnight discussion and will take time.

He said there may not be any changes to foot pursuit procedures in the future, but the department will take a look at how they currently use foot chases.

Copyright 2020 WILX. All rights reserved.