AAA offers free safe rides for impaired drivers on New Years Eve

New Years Eve is welcoming in a new decade, and with that people celebrating the start of 2020 should be prepared to get home safe.

The end of the year marks a dangerous time to be driving, and organizations like AAA are reminding people to be safe. According to a report by the CDC, an estimated 10,511 alcohol-impaired driving deaths occurred in 2018.

AAA said that nearly 54 percent of traffic deaths in Michigan during the holiday season, Dec. 21 through the 25, are alcohol related.

And with the legalization of recreational marijuana, there's added concern of people driving while high. The CDC reported that around 12 million U.S. residents 16 and up reported driving high from marijuana.

With all the concern circling New Years Eve and safe driving, AAA is offering a solution.

People can get free, confidential rides and their car towed safely home within 10 miles from Dec. 30 to 6 a.m. on Jan. 2

There are some restrictions, such as they can not take more than two people typically.

To use AAA's Tow to Go service contact this number (855) 286-9246

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.