AAA: gas prices increase 31 cents

AAA says gas prices in Michigan are up 31 cents in comparison to last week's prices.

Michigan drivers are paying an average of $1.84 per gallon, which is 28 cents more than this time last month and 99 cents less than this time last year, AAA said.

AAA said the demand for gas has increased, which has caused the price of gas to increase.

“Gas demand is expected to continue to grow, leading pump prices to continue their increase through the week," said Adrienne Woodland, spokesperson, AAA - The Auto Club Group.

The most expensive gas price averages are in Benton Harbor and Saginaw at $1.89 and Grand Rapids at $1.88.

The least expensive gas prices averages are in Marquette at $1.79, metro Detroit at $1.80 and Traverse City at $1.84.

