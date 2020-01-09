State gets anti-trafficking advice

Just three weeks after a major human trafficking ring was busted in Michigan, the state is getting some advice on how to prevent the crime.

The House Health Policy Committee heard testimony from a survivor and the FBI on Thursday about human trafficking in Michigan.

“We must educate ourselves about human trafficking,” said State Rep. Hank Vaupel, of Fowlerville. “It’s an issue in third-world countries, but it’s an issue right here in our backyards as well.”

Ruth Rondon was trafficked for 18-years before getting out.

She delivered testimony in front of lawmakers saying that more needs to be done to keep people from getting to a point in life where they're "easy pickings."

"Some people don't believe that you can be forced or coerced into that kind of lifestyle, but man oh man, the vulnerable people, they have easy prey all over their forehead, just like I did."

One of the suggestions from law enforcement is training cosmetologists to spot the signs of trafficking because many victims are forced to get "made up" for their 'Johns.'

An alert cosmetologist could tell police when they spot a victim.

“I appreciate our speakers who came to share with us today,” Vaupel said. “I am eager to get to work on ways we can support victims trapped in the industry as well as survivors who have escaped but are still saddled with trauma.”

Human trafficking is the fastest-growing and second-largest criminal industry in the world, according to the U.S. Department of State.

Vaupel supported House Resolution 210 on Wednesday, declaring Jan. 11, 2020 as Human Trafficking Awareness Day in the state of Michigan.

