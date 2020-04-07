A promising new treatment for severe depression ...

The therapy called "Saint" is a new form of magnetic brain stimulation with faster and more targeted magnetic pulses.

Scientists at Stanford University tested Saint on 21 patients with severe depression.

By the third day of treatment 19 of them showed significant improvements in their symptoms.

The only side effects were fatigue and some discomfort during the treatment.

larger clinical trials are now under way.

The study was led by researchers at Stanford University and published in 'American Journal of Psychiatry.'

