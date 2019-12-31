A pregnant woman in Jackson is missing

A Jackson woman, who is pregnant, is missing.

Her father, Ron Mains Jr., told News 10 that Jennifer Amber Ellsworth, 31, was last seen at the Reed Manor apartment complex in Jackson around 9 p.m. on Dec. 19.

He said she lived with her friend.

Mains said the last time he saw her was on Dec. 19. He said he has no idea where she has been since.

He said she has lived in and out of hotels and has had a history of heroin use that dates back about four years ago.

Her father told News 10 that Ellsworth is 37 weeks pregnant.

Mains said he filed a missing person report with the Jackson Police about three days ago.

New 10 has reached out to Jackson Police for more information and is waiting to hear back.

If you have seen her, or have information on where she might be, her father said you can call him at 517-499-3394.

