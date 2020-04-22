How the unemployment fiasco affects the lives of 4 families

Michigan's unemployment office added 200 more employees to help with the heavy traffic volume, but people still wait for questions to be answered and money to be deposited into their accounts.

The state estimates over 1 million people have already filed for unemployment.

Gina Ogden is one of them. After attempting to file a claim for unemployment benefits for four weeks, she recently got through.

"Don't give up. It will get taken care of eventually," said Ogden. "I had to be persistent I had to call non-stop."

Even though she hasn't received any money yet, her account now says 'processing'.

"I'm grateful that my fiance is considered essential so he is still working. So thankfully with his income, we're doing okay now," said Ogden.

Kelly Williams is having a different experience with the system. Her husband's claim is in limbo and says he has an 'open monetary issue'. The system wants information on the part-time earnings he has reported. However, they haven't been able to get in touch with an agent that can help.

"Today, I'll be honest with you I woke up and I cried. Today was the first day I actually cried," said Williams.

Right now her family is relying on their rainy day savings but don't know how long conditions will last.

Dan Amboy also has an 'open monetary issue' with his claim. He can't figure out why or get in contact with an agent.

"It's been pending for six weeks now," said Amboy.

Amboy has resulted in taking money from a 401k account, emptying out all the money he has left for rent and other bills.

"I got about 45% of what it was worth," said Amboy. "I just didn't know what else to do."

After initially being denied, daycare owner D'Lynn Smith finally got through on Wednesday. Now, she's putting things into perspective and staying positive.

"My issues are not as bad as other people's issues and we just have to be patient and have faith and know as tough as it is right now. It's going to be okay," said Smith.

The Unemployment Insurance Agency says it understands some people can't afford to wait for their benefits. They are directing people to the state's coronavirus website where they can find information on local options for food, childcare, and health care.

