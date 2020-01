The East Lansing Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1225 Ivanhoe Drive in East Lansing on Tuesday.

What caused the two-story house to catch fire is still undetermined at this time, said East Lansing Fire Captain.

One person was transported to the hospital because of smoke inhalation. There were no other injuries.

East Lansing Fire, Meridian Township and Lansing Fire Departments were present at the scene.

