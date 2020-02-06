A palindrome baby name given to a baby born on a palindrome day

McLaren Hospital welcomed a special baby this week named Elle, and she was born on Feb. 2, 2020.

Do you know why that's special?

Elle's name and he birth date is a palindrome which means it reads the same forward and backward.

McLaren says that 02/02/2020 isn’t just an interesting number, but that it’s also incredibly rare. In fact, a full 8-digit palindrome date hasn’t happened in more than 900 years. Needless to say, the numbers added up to something special for Elle’s parents.

“Once we found out we were going to be induced we thought it would be fun to aim for Sunday since it was a special day,” said Sarah. “Not only was it Groundhog Day, but it was also the day of the Super Bowl and it was a palindrome date.”

She added, “since we did have her on a palindrome day, we thought we would give her a name to match."

Elle was welcomed to the world by her parents, Sarah and Josh, at McLaren Greater Lansing at 6:54 p.m., weighing 8.1 pounds and measuring 21.5 inches long.

