A new warning about the dangers of vaping.

Scientists say using e-cigarettes, even for just a few months, can wreak havoc on your oral health.

The Ohio State study assessed plaque samples from the gums of over 120 healthy people.

It showed the mouths of daily vapers had huge amounts of infection-causing bacteria, increasing the risk of gum disease, tooth loss and cancer.

Some had been using e-cigarettes for as little as four months.

Researchers say the damaging effects were seen with or without nicotine, which suggests the heated, pressurized liquids may be to blame.

The study was led by researchers at Ohio State University and published in 'Science Advances.'

