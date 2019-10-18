A new warning about store bought/online genetic health tests

A new warning about those genetic health tests you can buy in stores or online

Researchers say they often generate false negative results.

Their study looked at two FDA approved tests used to detect genetic risk for colon and breast cancer.

It showed both tests produced a large percentage of false negative results among patients who then had more comprehensive testing.

Experts say the direct-to-consumer tests looks for a small, specific set of genetic changes, however, each gene can have thousands of variants that are linked to a disease.

The study was led by researchers at Invitae and presented at the annual meeting of the American Society of Human Genetics.

Copyright 2019 NBC News. All rights reserved.

