A new study questions adult booster shots

New research shows adults do not need booster shots for tetanus or diphtheria if they were fully vaccinated as children.

Right now the CDC recommends all adults receive these booster shots every 10 years.

But scientists from Oregon Health and Sciences University found no difference in disease rates between countries that require booster shots and those that don't.

They conclude adults only need the booster vaccine every 30 years.

The study was led by researchers at Oregon Health & Sciences University and published in 'Clinical Infectious Diseases.'

