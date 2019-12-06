We've heard a lot about the potential health dangers of e-cigarettes, now a new study links vaping to depression.

The findings are based on survey data from nearly 900-thousand adults.

E-cigarette users were twice as likely to report having clinical depression than those who had never vaped.

Former e-cigarette users also had a higher risk of depression, but to a lesser degree.

The link between vaping and depression did not differ much across age groups, but the correlation was strongest among college age students.

The study was led by researchers at Johns Hopkins University and published in 'JAMA Network Open'.

