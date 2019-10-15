A new look for Southwest Lansing Plaza

A shopping plaza in Southwest Lansing will soon have a very different look.

The Southwest Action Group, otherwise known as SWAG, is working to revitalize the area (Source: WILX).

The Southwest Action Group, otherwise known as SWAG, is working to revitalize the area.

They are focusing on the Pleasant Grove Plaza on the corner of Holmes and Pleasant Grove.

Owner of the 1910 Food Market says he's excited for the changes.

"I think it's absolutely wonderful that we're going to have some sort of revitalization," says Ravan Herfy.

SWAG wants to make the plaza a place that represents the community better.

They are calling it the Town Square Project.

"So there will be kind of like walkways and landscaping that's actually going to be around the centerpiece of artwork," says Rachelle White the President of SWAG.

The artwork will be coming from a $75,000 Arts Impact Grant from the city of Lansing.

"The community getting to know them and what was important to them, they wanted to make sure that the businesses were being engaged," says Meghan Martin, Executive Director of Arts Council of Greater Lansing.

"The community members and families (will have) a place that they can congregate, meet their neighbors," added Martin.

Owner of BW's Hair Fashion who has been in the South Lansing area for over 20 years is ready for the change.

"Changes are great and I love how everyone is sticking together and trying to do the best they can to help out," says Buel Williams.

SWAG hopes to start the revitalization process in spring of 2020.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.