A new drug could ease symptoms of chronic cough.

About four to ten percent of the world's population suffer from an unexplained cough that can last for years.

The drug called gefapixant works by blocking a receptor involved in the cough reflex.

Researchers tested it on about 250 patients who were coughing about 25 times per hour.

After 12 weeks of treatment, coughing was reduced to 11 times per hour.

Some people did experience changes in their sense of taste.

The study was led by researchers at University of Manchester (UK) and published in 'Lancet Respiratory Medicine.'

