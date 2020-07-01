Advertisement

A new day for auto insurance premiums in Michigan

(WBKO)
By News 10
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:33 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Starting on Wednesday, Michigan car owners may be able to save some money on their car insurance.

Last spring, Michigan state lawmakers approved bipartisan legislation covering auto insurance reform.

The legislation allows drivers to have a choice when it comes to automobile coverage.

Currently, the law requires all drivers to have unlimited personal injury protection coverage.

Starting Wednesday, Michigan Drivers can choose a new level of medical coverage when a policy is issued or renewed.

Each insurance company will be required to reduce statewide average Personal Injury Protection medical premiums for eight years.

