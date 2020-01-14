Two new leaders for causing intellectual disability

Flame retardants and pesticides now contribute to more cases of intellectual disability in the U.S. than lead or mercury.

That's according to a new study from NYU.

It shows restrictions on the use of heavy metals has helped to protect children from cognitive loss.

But exposure to pesticides and flame retardants, found in some furniture and canned goods, have increased.

These chemicals have been linked to learning disabilities, autism and behavioral issues.

The study was led by researchers at University of Southern California and published in 'European Journal of Preventive Cardiology.'

