A mix of clouds and sun today

Clouds mixed with sun today across the area. For most of us today will be a dry day. The one exception will be close to the state line with Indiana and Ohio where rain showers may pop up this afternoon. For all of us rain showers are expected tonight. Plan on rain on and off Saturday through Sunday morning.

A few thunderstorms will be possible Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. The Storm Prediction Center has our area in a Marginal to Slight Risk of severe weather Saturday. Stay alert to changing conditions Saturday evening. Wind gusts to 40 MPH will be possible Saturday night into Sunday even when thunderstorms are not going on in the area.

High temperatures today through Sunday should be in the mid 50s. Overnight lows tonight and Saturday night will be in the 40s.

