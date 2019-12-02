A mainly dry stretch of weather this week

The storm system that brought the rain, snow and ice to Michigan Sunday is now off to the Northeast. Today we still have the chance of patchy drizzle or a few snowflakes early in the day. With temperatures this morning near freezing a few slick spots will be possible on untreated roadways. Most of today we will be under the clouds. Temperatures will not move much today with highs in the mid 30s. Tonight temperatures drop to the low 20s. Patchy fog is possible tonight. Any fog tonight could put a glaze of ice on elevated surfaces and cars by early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday through Saturday promise to be dry. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Some sunshine returns Thursday through Saturday with high temperatures still in the mid to upper 30s. Overnight lows this week will be in the 20s.

