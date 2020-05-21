A look at the condition of dams across the state

MI (WILX) -- Following the failure of two dams, causing massive flooding and damage in Midland, here's a look at the condition of across Michigan.
For starters, here's the national outlook based on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers data:
-91,457 dams with an average age of 57 years old
-15,491 dams have high hazard potential (loss of human life likely if dam fails)
-11,333 dams have significant hazard potential (no probable loss of human life but can cause economic loss, damage, disruption of lifeline facilities, or impact other concerns)
-59,678 dams have low hazard potential
-4,806 dams have undetermined hazard potential
Michigan outlook based on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers data:
-1,059 dams with an average age of 74 years old
-172 dams have high hazard potential
-151 with significant hazard potential
-722 with low hazard potential
-14 undetermined
-6 total dams with an average age of 53 years old
-4 dams with high hazard potential (2 of the 4 are ones that failed this week – Edenville and Sanford dams)
-2 with low hazard potential
Mid-Michigan outlook based on the data:
Eaton County:
-10 dams with an average age of 62 years old
-2 dams with high hazard potential (Carrier Creek, Myers-Henderson Detention Pond)
-8 dams with low hazard potential
Ingham County:
-5 dams with an average age of 70 years old
-1 with high hazard potential (Moores Park Dam)
-1 with significant hazard potential (North Lansing Dam)
-3 with low hazard potential
Jackson County:
-19 dams with an average age of 103 years old
-1 with high hazard potential (Brooklyn Dam)
-4 with significant hazard potential (Michigan Center Dam, Horton Dam, Mirror Lake Dam, Liberty Dam)
-14 with low hazard potential
Clinton County:
-5 dams with an average age of 79 years old
-2 with significant hazard potential (Sleepy Hollow Dam, Lake Geneva Dam)
-3 with low hazard potential
The entire database can be found here.
