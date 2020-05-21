A look at the condition of dams across the state

Following the failure of two dams, causing massive flooding and damage in Midland, here's a look at the condition of across Michigan.

For starters, here's the national outlook based on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers data:

-91,457 dams with an average age of 57 years old

-15,491 dams have high hazard potential (loss of human life likely if dam fails)

-11,333 dams have significant hazard potential (no probable loss of human life but can cause economic loss, damage, disruption of lifeline facilities, or impact other concerns)

-59,678 dams have low hazard potential

-4,806 dams have undetermined hazard potential

Michigan outlook based on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers data:

-1,059 dams with an average age of 74 years old

-172 dams have high hazard potential

-151 with significant hazard potential

-722 with low hazard potential

-14 undetermined

Michigan outlook based on U.S. Army Corps of Engineers data:

-6 total dams with an average age of 53 years old

-4 dams with high hazard potential (2 of the 4 are ones that failed this week – Edenville and Sanford dams)

-2 with low hazard potential

Mid-Michigan outlook based on the data:

Eaton County:

-10 dams with an average age of 62 years old

-2 dams with high hazard potential (Carrier Creek, Myers-Henderson Detention Pond)

-8 dams with low hazard potential

Ingham County:

-5 dams with an average age of 70 years old

-1 with high hazard potential (Moores Park Dam)

-1 with significant hazard potential (North Lansing Dam)

-3 with low hazard potential

Jackson County:

-19 dams with an average age of 103 years old

-1 with high hazard potential (Brooklyn Dam)

-4 with significant hazard potential (Michigan Center Dam, Horton Dam, Mirror Lake Dam, Liberty Dam)

-14 with low hazard potential

Clinton County:

-5 dams with an average age of 79 years old

-2 with significant hazard potential (Sleepy Hollow Dam, Lake Geneva Dam)

-3 with low hazard potential

The entire database can be found here.

