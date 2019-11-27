A guide for Black Friday deals

It's that time of year -- the pressure is on for Christmas shopping without breaking the bank.

There are only 26 shopping days between Thanksgiving and Christmas, that's almost a week less than last year.

To get ahead of the curve many big time retailers are already rolling out holiday deals ahead of Black Friday.

Thursday, Nov. 28

Meijer will be opening their doors at 6 a.m. on Thursday and stay open through Friday.

Big Lots, 5625 W. Saginaw Highway, Lansing (near Lansing Mall by Target) at 7 a.m.

JCPenney at 2 p.m

Best Buy at 5 p.m.

Macy’s will open at 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day and will close at 2 a.m. only to reopen at 6 a.m. for its Black Friday door buster sales.

Target (all locations) starting at 5 p.m.

Kohl's stores open at 5 p.m., but you can shop door busters online starting 12:01 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day.

Walmart will open at 6 p.m., although online deals are already available.

Friday, Nov. 29

Dick’s Sporting Goods, 2801 Preyde Blvd., Lansing (Eastwood Towne Center) and 1982 W. Grand River Ave., Okemos (in Meridian Mall) at 5 a.m.

Macy's at 6 a.m. for its Black Friday door buster sales.

Lansing Mall opens at 6 a.m.

Meridian Mall at 6 a.m.

Burlington Coat Factory, 5625 W. Saginaw Highway, Lansing (near Lansing Mall) at 7 a.m.

Horrocks Lansing will be hosting the largest tap event in Bell’s Brewing history from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tips to keep spending in check.

Make a list, set up price alerts for those items using a tool like google shopping.

Be realistic and be understanding of lines.

Dress comfortably.

Plan ahead! This is the time to know what you want instead of aimlessly browsing.

Copyright 2019 WILX. All rights reserved.