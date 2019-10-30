More Americans are dying from heart disease, but the rate is dropping

A growing number of Americans are dying from heart disease, but the rate is actually dropping.

A new study from Kaiser Permanente suggests the reason for the discrepancy is the aging population.

It showed the number of people over 65 increased nearly 23% between 2011 and 2017.

Researchers say that explains the 9% rise in heart disease deaths despite a 5% decline in the death rate.

The study was led by researchers at Kaiser Permanente and published in 'JAMA Cardiology'.

