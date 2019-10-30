A growing number of Americans are dying from heart disease, but the rate is actually dropping.
A new study from Kaiser Permanente suggests the reason for the discrepancy is the aging population.
It showed the number of people over 65 increased nearly 23% between 2011 and 2017.
Researchers say that explains the 9% rise in heart disease deaths despite a 5% decline in the death rate.
The study was led by researchers at Kaiser Permanente and published in 'JAMA Cardiology'.
Copyright 2019 NBC News. All rights reserved.
More Americans are dying from heart disease, but the rate is dropping
A growing number of Americans are dying from heart disease, but the rate is actually dropping.